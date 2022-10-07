The YWCA of the Niagara Frontier’s domestic violence exhibit is on display in the rotunda of the Niagara County Courthouse as part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The display features the stories of domestic violence victims — “Voices of a Survivor” — paired with black and white photos, “Visions of Strength.”
“We sincerely appreciate the YWCA of the Niagara Frontier again bringing this exhibit to the Niagara County Courthouse,” county legislature chair Becky Wydysh said. “As you read the stories of survivors and view the images, you are left in awe on the strength and courage of these individuals and their determination to make sure this doesn’t happen to others.”
The display is open to the public during normal courthouse business hours through Oct. 14.
