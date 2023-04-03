The Niagara County Legislature approved a proclamation declaring April “Donate Life Month,” as part of the annual nationwide campaign. Throughout the month, those who have saved lives through the gift of an organ donation are honored and others are encouraged to consider registering as organ, eye and tissue donors.
“There are more than 10,000 women, men and children in New York state waiting for lifesaving organ transplants, and every 10 minutes, another person is added to the national transplant waiting list,” said Niagara County Legislator Randy Bradt. “Every April, the nation puts a spotlight on this need as we ask more members of the public to please consider registering to be a donor.”
According to Joe Jastrzemski, Niagara County Clerk, residents can sign up to be organ donors by visiting the state registry at https://donatelife.ny.gov/ or at any of the county’s three Department of Motor Vehicles offices in Lockport, Niagara Falls and North Tonawanda. Jastrzemski said the offices are all decorated to promote Donate Life month.
“The fact is that one organ, eye and tissue donor can save eight lives and enhance 75 more,” said Jastrzemski. “That’s why I became an organ donor years ago, and over the last eight years, we have seen a tremendous uptick of residents join the registry, where today more than 51 percent of all licensed drivers in Niagara County are signed up. If you are not, please know it’s never been easier to register and your decision could have a lasting impact for generations.”
