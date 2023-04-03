The Downtown Browsery shops in Medina and Albion have joined forces to run a raffle benefiting PAWS.
A quilt and a lottery tree will be raffled on May 3.
The benefit came about after Kelly Watson, who works at PAWS with supervisor Patty Coffee, visited the Downtown Browsery in Medina and shared the animal shelter’s needs. Vendors Angie Coon and Erik Sinkora are pet lovers and dog owners, and they decided to do something to help PAWS.
Darlene Janas, a quilter from Middleport, put together a design featuring animals and pet-related sayings and Sinkora’s wife Sharon added the backing. The quilt is on display at the Medina shop.
Vendors at both shops got together and donated a lottery tree, which is on display in the Albion shop. Tickets for both raffle items can be purchased for $5 at either shop.
Each shop also has a barrel to accept donations for PAWS. Needed items include cat food, Purina I dog and puppy food, litter and pet toys.
“We want to give back to the community,” Coon said.
