Niagara Hospice on Tuesday announced a major contribution, $50,000 from Drive Against Diabetes, to its fall fundraising campaign for two new automated medication dispensing system units at Hospice House. These units allow medications to be stored, accessed and dispensed near the point of care while controlling and tracking drug distribution.
“Our organization was looking for an impactful way to assist older Niagara County residents with diabetes, and the opportunity to be a part of funding the new medication systems at Hospice House was a natural fit for us to address the needs of all hospice patients during end-of-life care," said Craig Schultz, founder and president of North Tonawanda-based Drive Against Diabetes.
Diabetes is prevalent nationwide, and so far in 2022, Niagara Hospice has cared for 214 patients with the chronic disease. That number represents about 21% of all Niagara Hospice admissions.
“We are very appreciative of this generous gift from Drive Against Diabetes,” said John Lomeo, President & CEO of Niagara Hospice. “The interest that Craig Schultz and his foundation staff showed in supporting this essential medication system was inspiring to our staff."
The goal of the fundraising campaign is $100,000. To contribute, visit NiagaraHospice.org/Giving or call 716-439-4417.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.