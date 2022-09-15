NIAGARA FALLS — Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA, 1900 Military Road, will serve as a drive-through drop-off site for electronic waste from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday. There's no charge but appointments are required. Sign up at https://www.sunnking.com/events; registration closes at 4 p.m. today or when all time slots are claimed.
The e-recycling company Sunnking will be stationed in the parking lot near Saks OFF 5th. Sunnking team members will unload items from vehicles; attendees are asked to remain in their vehicle at all times and should neatly pack recyclables in the trunk for easy unloading.
