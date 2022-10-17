MEDINA — Autumn is in the air and already the Medina Tourism Committee and Medina Area Partnership are making plans for Medina’s Christmas celebration and spectacular Parade of Lights, which this year has added attractions and incentives.
Among the new features is a $50 award to the first 10 entries in the parade, and Jim Hancock, chair of Medina Tourism Committee, says entries are already coming in. The deadline for entering floats is Nov. 23; businesses, organizations and individuals are encouraged to participate. More information is available at https://www.christmasinmedina.com/ or by calling Hancock at 585-590-0699.
Medina traditionally welcomes Christmas on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. The festivities span the day and include a 5K run in the morning, specials at newly decorated downtown stores, the "Cutest Elf" contest and a noontime parade to welcome Santa Claus. Hancock said the winner of the Cutest Elf contest will ride in the parade with Santa, and "Pets on Parade" invites local residents to enter their pets, from dogs and cats to llamas, in the procession. Later in the day, at 5 p.m., Prime Time Brass will perform a 30-minute show in Rotary Park. A fireworks display is scheduled for 5:45 p.m.
The nighttime Parade of Lights will begin at 6 p.m. Nov. 26 at the Baxter's parking lot on Park Avenue, and travel Main Street to Hartway Motors.
