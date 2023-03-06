MEDINA — East Shelby Volunteer Fire Company celebrated its Platinum Jubilee during its annual installation and awards banquet on March 4.
The company was founded 70 years ago by 13 charter members. The last surviving charter member, Laverne “Jiggs” Green, died last year.
Dave Green, a 63-year member of the fire company, was master of ceremonies for the annual installation dinner. Guests received an anniversary gift, a covered plastic drinking cup with straw.
After introduction of guests, company officers were installed by Justin Niederhofer, Orleans 1. The administrative officers are: Mike Fuller, president; Joe Newton, vice president; Karen Bracey, secretary; Allen Turner, treasurer; Norm Behrend, Gordon Reigle and Alan Lonnen, trustees; and Dave Green, steward. Line officers are: Deb Taylor, chief; Devin Taylor, 1st assistant chief; Andy Beach, 2nd assistant chief; Dennis MacDonald, 3rd assistant chief; Jeff Taylor, captain; Laura Fields, fire police chief; Sue Behrend and Mike Fulller, EMS officers; and Todd Ralph, safety/training officer.
Officers of the Ladies Auxiliary, installed by Shelby Town Clerk Darlene Rich, are: Bronwyn Green, president; Deb Green, vice president; Sawyer Green, secretary; Sharlene Pratt, treasurer; Cassidy Oliver, Shirley Printup and Sue Green, trustees; and Rosie Allen, chaplain.
Mike Fuller presented the President’s Award to Joe Newton, a longtime, dedicated company member who has been hospitalized for a year, first in Erie, Pa. and now in Ohio, with a rare infection that required a ventilator and now dialysis. He is slowly improving and continues to keep track of the fire company on Facebook.
Debbie Taylor presented the Chief’s Award to Rusty Hoffmeister, indicating he volunteers any time a work crew is needed, always sells a lot of tickets to fire company events, and responds to calls any time he is available. “During the blizzard of 2022, he spent long hours with little sleep helping neighboring departments clearing the roadways for emergency calls and personal needs,” she said. “He even assisted with one of our calls for lift assistance with a dementia patient."
Taylor presented the Firefighter of the Year Award, to longtime company member and past chief Kirk Zinkievich. “He is a big asset. He shows up for calls when he can and is another big ticket seller. He always helps at events and doesn’t slow down, even with the medical issues he’s endured. He has a great personality and is very well liked," Taylor said. "The one quality that stands out with him is that he always puts others before him. You think he had a big heart, but since his rebuilt/remanufactured heart, it’s even bigger as he continues to put his family, friends and the fire company before him.”
The EMS Award was presented by Mike Fuller to Nick Boyle, a new member who took the initiative to complete the courses necessary to become an EMT.
• • •
A highlight of the evening was honoring Mike Fuller for his 50 years of membership in the fire company.
Fuller said he first got interested in the fire company when, at the age of 14, he started working on the Zinkievich farm. They were dedicated firefighters and whenever there was a call, they dropped everything to respond, and he would tag along. Back then, he couldn’t join the company until he was 18.
Fuller’s daughters Amy Fuller and Katie Crooks gave a presentation, “Through the Years,” about life in their home with a dedicated firefighter. It didn’t matter what they were doing, if there was a fire call, dad was gone, they said. Today these women are both firefighters and EMTs.
Fuller, 68, is an active EMT and he has held every line position in the East Shelby company. He has been chief on two occasions, from 1981 until 1985 and again in 2005 until 2015. He has served as president for five years.
Fuller was presented with a plaque from the fire company and proclamations from representatives of Town of Shelby, Orleans County Legislature, state Sen. Senator Rob Ortt, state Assembly member Steve Hawley, U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney and the Firefighters Association of the State of New York (FASNY).
• • •
Awards from the Ladies Auxiliary included certificates of appreciation for years of membership to: Rose Allen, 30 years; Judy Allen, 50 years; Lisa Russo, 15 years; Jessie Green, 60 years; Sawyer Green, 15 years; and Paige Green, 10 years.
Auxiliary president Bronwyn Green presented a check to the firefighters for $8,000 to help with the purchase of new pagers.
A final ceremony paid tribute to Richard Pitcher, a company member who died this past August.
The company reported new members, Nick Boyle and Dylan Taylor, in 2022. The auxiliary also had two new members, Leona Weese and Pat Vadar.
