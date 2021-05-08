As we celebrate National Nurses Week and National Hospital Week this month, Eastern Niagara Hospital is very fortunate to have highly qualified physicians, nurses and health care professionals who have been trained to care for patients in numerous circumstances. There are also many other employees who assist with care across the organization. Ultimately, every person employed at ENH has a special role and an area of expertise that contributes in some way to patient care. These people may work behind the scenes or in a specialty area. All are important members of our community’s health care team.
Careers in the health care industry today are both challenging and rewarding. Dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic this past year has rightfully deemed those in this career path as “Healthcare Heroes.” These individuals have made a difference in the lives of many families, day in and day out.
One of the first places patients meet our providers is often in the Emergency Department. Providing emergency care brings unique challenges to our UBMD Emergency Medicine physicians, nurses and others who make up this team. Our emergency medicine providers never know what type of situation will pass through the doors during their shifts and they always have to be prepared. It may be trauma, injury, acute illness or just a minor complaint. In any situation, these employees are always ready to think and act quickly.
Patients who are admitted to the hospital have more of an opportunity to get to know our clinical and support staff. Nursing professionals provide much of the one on one care patients receive during an inpatient hospital stay, as well in various outpatient areas. Their days are often long and they are required to manage a multitude of issues for each patient. We are grateful for these professionals, their experience and ability to work together to improve the health and comfort of all patients.
Our front line caregivers are supported by numerous other clinical professionals, including our laboratory and radiology staffs, respiratory therapists, pharmacy professionals, cardiac care team and physical therapists. These individuals are highly trained and required to keep pace in a high-tech world that is continually evolving. Each plays a vital role in the healing process.
At ENH’s outpatient site on South Transit Road, the team of caregivers in our urgent care center, lab and radiology staffs all meet patient needs on a daily basis. From patients with a walk-in injury or illness to those needing a physical for employment, our staffs evolve to meet a wide range of needs. This past year, the need for Covid testing played a prominent role in the care provided at this site. At the height of the pandemic, this team stepped up to coordinate drive through health care exams to keep patients and family members safe.
At the Niagara Regional Surgery Center, the staff have welcomed new physicians and specialists this past year. Our nurses and surgical technologists consistently train and learn about new surgical instrumentation and equipment. All of these professionals are well acquainted with many aspects of the continuum of care we provide.
The health care team at ENH is also supported by those who work behind the scenes. Their roles are equally important in maintaining quality of care. From the admissions employees who are trained to help patients register and complete necessary medical documents, to the patient accounting staffs who handle billing and coordination of insurance coverage, to our purchasing and central supply employees who manage the various medical supplies required on a daily bases, these teams all support the continuum of care.
Furthermore, the health information staff plays a key role in the hospital’s responsibility of managing patient medical records. Information Systems staffs deal with each hospital’s computer network and data processing services. They often troubleshoot problems and provide individual assistance to various departments. Additionally, our clerical staff provide support to numerous departments throughout the organization.
The maintenance and environmental services departments of ENH have the leading role in keeping our facilities clean, efficient and able to operate with most of the comforts of home. Keeping our heating and cooling systems operating efficiently, maintaining the electrical systems, and providing snow removal during the winter season are just a few examples of the important roles these professional play throughout the year.
Last, but certainly not least, the hospital employs individuals to meet the dietary needs of patients. Food and nutrition is an important component of patient care. Our staff prepares daily meals for patients, as well as employees, doing an excellent job of presenting meals that are both appealing and nutritious.
The list of contributors in day to day operations at the hospital is lengthy and diverse. Many of these individuals are on the front lines, while others are the unsung heroes in the day to day operations behind the scenes at the hospital. We are grateful for each and every one.
From critical patient care to support services, the myriad roles played by our community health care workers are vast and vital to the community’s health. We are fortunate to have the commitment of so many talented and dedicated professionals who have chosen health care as a career. As we celebrate National Hospital Week and Nurses Week this month, please join me in extending appreciation to all of our Health Care Heroes.
Anne McCaffrey is the president and chief executive officer of Eastern Niagara Hospital. Eastern Niagara Healthlines is a special feature by the Eastern Niagara Health System.
