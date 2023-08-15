The July meeting of the Eastern Niagara County Retired Teachers Association featured guest speaker Ann Marie Linnaberry, assistant director of the Niagara History Center, who gave a wonderful presentation on lost settlements and forgotten communities of Niagara County. Two newly retired teachers, Barbara Gorham and Judy Peterson, were present and introduced at the meeting. The association’s next meeting is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Oct. 5 at Lockport Town and Country Club; the annual basket raffle in support of the ENCRTA scholarship fund will be held.
In June, the association awarded a total of $3,600 in scholarships to graduating seniors from six area high schools. Any senior who’s interested in pursuing a career in education is eligible. This year’s scholarship recipients were: Mason Allee Castro and Catherine Mallon from Barker, Jazmyn Shaw from Lockport, Kristen Kaczynski from Newfane, Rio Wood from Roy-Hart, Hayden Caputimino from Starpoint, and Gracie Phillips from Wilson.
Any retired teachers, administrators, and support staff members residing in Niagara County are welcome to join the association. For more information, contact Sandy Kelley at 716-830-9569 or email rlkelley48@gmail.com.
