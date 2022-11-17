LEWISTON — Ecce Sublimia: The Art of Christianity, an exhibition exploring how art is used to teach religious studies at Niagara University, opens today at the Castellani Art Museum. The show consists of classical and contemporary pieces from the museum’s collection as well as several worship sites in the region.
Ecce Sublimia, Latin for Behold the Sublime, explores the major concepts of Western Christianity along with NU student research.
“For this exhibition, the CAM’s Tops Gallery walls are completely filled with artworks that showcase a variety of religious-themed interpretations, complemented by dimmed lights and glowing faux candles,” museum director Ellen Owens said. “The overall effect is an intimate space of intrigue, curiosity, and reflection.”
Divided into five thematic sections, Ecce Sublima delves into depictions of sainthood: modern icons, the sacred feminine such as the Madonna and Child, religious vestments, and the immersive art environment of Niagara Falls-based artist Prophet Isaiah Robertson.
Co-curator Amelia Gallagher, a professor in NU’s religious studies department, selected a variety of pieces from novel apparel and sculptures to stained glass and modern works on paper. Included are artworks, artifacts and documentation from The Buffalo Religious Arts Center, Niagara Heritage of Hope and Service, Inc./Historic Holy Trinity; Sisters of St. Francis of Penance and Christian Charity/Holy Name Province, St. George’s Cathedral and Prophet Isaiah’s Second Coming House.
“People should see how creative our local artists are and what great artwork we have in Western New York,” Gallagher said. “Art can be integrated into everything. It takes a while to learn how to interpret the Bible or the Quran, but you can learn to start interpreting art as a primary source much quicker. It’s a great way to introduce students to religion.”
Ecce Sublimia will be the basis for Gallagher’s religious studies courses in the spring semester.
Gallagher will lead the museum’s monthly Currents lecture series on Dec. 6, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., with a talk centered around the art and controversy involving the Black Madonna. Reserve seats online at: bit.ly/camcurrents.
The opening reception for Ecce Sublimia and Connected Isolation, a student-curated exhibition that explores the human experience during the COVID-19 pandemic, is slated for 4 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8. Light refreshments will be provided. Guests may reserve places by visiting bit.ly/eccesublimia. The museum is located at 7 Varsity Drive on the NU campus.
