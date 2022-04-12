Egg hunt at Outwater, candy trail downtown

Easter weekend is shaping up to be a great time for kids and families in the Lock City.
An egg hunt is being hosted by the Lockport Peacemakers and its offshoot group LIFE (Lockport Is For Empowerment), which allows police officers in the ranks of its volunteers. The hunt is on as soon as the fire siren sounds at 11 a.m. Saturday at Outwater Park.
Paula Halliway-Travis, the organizer, said that prizes will include bikes, jump rope, chalk and other outdoor play equipment. Each child who participates will also get a bag of candy and a prize. Children and teens are welcome.
“It’s such an experience to be outside and feel the fresh air,” Travis noted, adding that the egg hunt wouldn't be possible without the city's permission to use the park and stage. The Peacemakers are picking up the tab for the required event insurance.
“A lot of time and energy went into this,” she said, adding that an unnamed donor contributed a substantial amount to support the event.
Also on Saturday, an Easter Candy Trail will commence at noon for children to bring their baskets to downtown businesses and collect treats. The trail will be open until 2 p.m.
Holly Edwards, owner-operator of Lock City Books in the Bewley Building, said she and Terroir General Store owner Jessica Dittly put together a Cocoa Trail for Light Up Lockport this past November in which each participating shop gave an ingredient for the warm beverage.
“We had so many kids come through, we just thought it would be fun to do something similar for Easter,” Edwards said.
Stops on the Easter Candy Trail include: on Main Street, Scirto Jewelers, Plucinski Stoll Performing Arts, B&D’s Bagels, Chenez’s Popcorn and Tone and Design; off Pine Street, Stooge’s Stuffed Burger Bar and Classical Ballet of WNY; within the Bewley Building on Market Street, Bling, Studio 15, Terroir General Store, Lock City Books, Let’s Book it Travel; and pop-ups by Girl Scout Troop 70420, Spoons Baby Food Cafe, Leonard Oaks Estates Winery and Red Riding Herbals. Bonjour Crepes on Elm Street, Cornerstone CFCU Arena and the Lockport Community Farmers Market, 140 South St., are participating as well.
“Something to get the kids moving,” Edwards said. “Something fun and free for the community.”
Simultaneously, Lockport Public Library is hosting a craft table in the Orchard Room (the children's department). Free candy comes with the craft.
