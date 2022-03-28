Lockport Community Farmers Market will host an Easter egg hunt from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at its winter market site, 140 South St. All children are invited to find five eggs hidden within the vendors' stands. The eggs contain small prizes, candy, market tokens or one of three "golden tickets" that provide a chance at an Easter basket filled with goodies from the market. At 1:30 p.m., youths are invited to break open the pinata provided by A Square Meal Mexican cocina. For more information, go to: www.lockportcommunitymarket.com.
Egg hunt Saturday at Lockport winter market
Obituaries
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Neighborhood pushes back on new gym
- Second woman joins LFD ranks
- Pedestrian killed crossing South Transit Road
- Lockport man killed in Monroe County crash
- MAILBAG: Beware confusing intersection(s) in Gasport
- SABATO: Mike Rapone retired with the second-most wins in NYSPHSAA history, but his career was more than hoops
- Erie Canal inspection taking place in Lockport, Middleport
- Homeless youth drop in center open in Lockport
- NIAGARA DISCOVERIES: Mary Ellen Powers, Lockport’s 'tallest woman in the world'
- Lockport man pulled from burning Cambria crash charged with DWI
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.