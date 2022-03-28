Lockport Community Farmers Market will host an Easter egg hunt from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at its winter market site, 140 South St. All children are invited to find five eggs hidden within the vendors' stands. The eggs contain small prizes, candy, market tokens or one of three "golden tickets" that provide a chance at an Easter basket filled with goodies from the market. At 1:30 p.m., youths are invited to break open the pinata provided by A Square Meal Mexican cocina. For more information, go to: www.lockportcommunitymarket.com.

