Sarah Sidibe has been named administrator of Elderwood at Lockport.
“We are excited to see Sarah take on the role of administrator for Elderwood at Lockport. Her education and experience will be a great addition to the facility,” Chief Operating Officer Phil Quillard said.
Sidibe made her way to Western New York from New York City where she served most recently as an administrator in training at the New York Congregational Nursing Center in Brooklyn. She has also served as director of case management and admissions for another New York nursing home and has served as a case manager at various facilities in New York.
Sidibe began her career at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center after receiving her bachelor’s degree from Baruch College in New York City. She went on to receive an advanced certificate in Nursing Home Administration from SUNY Oswego in 2020.
“As an experienced case manager and healthcare professional with a track record of providing compassionate and high-quality care, I am excited to join the community at Elderwood at Lockport,” Sidibe said.
Elderwood at Lockport is a 126-bed residential facility offering skilled nursing, long-term care and subacute rehab services.
