A local teacher’s passion for language, leadership and education has been recognized throughout Western New York.
Katie Leven has taught English as a New Language to students through Orleans-Niagara BOCES at Starpoint Central School for eight years. Her main driving force, she said, is to empower multi-lingual students who often are not native English speakers.
“Unfortunately speaking another language is not always seen as an asset,” Leven said. “But it’s an incredible skill these children bring with them thought their lives.”
Leven is multi-lingual herself, speaking both Spanish and French. She has also volunteered her knowledge and research in teaching ENL through several professional development workshops for local teachers.
Leven was presented with the Teacher Leader of the Year Award for her efforts during a Friday ceremony at Erie 1 BOCES in West Seneca.
The award is given annually by the Regional Bilingual Education-Resource Network West to one teacher who exhibits leadership in support of English language learners, steps outside their normal classroom responsibilities and brings awareness for the best practices to support ENL students. The network encompasses more than 80 school districts in Western New York.
Leven was nominated by two of her BOCES colleagues, Joyce Shear, a fellow ENL teacher, and Cheryl Herman, director of the Orleans-Niagara Teacher Center.
“She’s extremely knowledgeable,” Shear said. “She wants to get the word out there about how important it is to educate English language learners.”
Leven said that while she feels she is deserving of the award, she is equally honored to represent her area.
“It’s mind-blowing. I am very honored and love that I can represent Niagara County because we have amazing things here and I love to showcase that,” she said.
