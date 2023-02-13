Empower will launch its annual giving campaign on Feb. 20.
Empower (United Cerebral Palsy Association of Niagara County Inc.) is a leading provider of supports and services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. With 17 locations throughout Niagara County, the organization supports people in the areas of housing, employment, day habilitation services, respite, skill building, family support, and preschool special education.
Proceeds of the annual appeal directly benefit Empower consumers, according to executive director Diane Baehre.
“Approximately 85% of the funding we receive are Medicaid dollars and go directly to the people we support in ensuring we meet their basic needs. That leaves very little to provide enrichment activities and programs that improve the individual’s overall quality of life. Fundraising dollars make a significant impact in advancing our mission,” Baehre said.
There are several ways to contribute to the annual campaign:
— Donate via cash, check, or online at https://empower-wny.org/
— Bring returnable bottles and cans to one of Empower’s two redemption centers, and receive the full deposit back or donate it. The centers are at: 4701 Military Road, Niagara Falls (716-545-0023) and 3571 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Wheatfield (716-545-1791). Hours of operation are 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at both centers.
— Visit Empower’s Grab N Go Cart at the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls (near Saks Off 5th Saks) for coffee, beverages and snacks. The food cart is a paid job training opportunity for people with disabilities; hours of operation at 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
— Use Empower’s document shredding service at 4701 Military Road near Route 31 in the Town of Niagara. This is another paid job training opportunity for people with disabilities; the enterprise is a New York State Certified Document Destruction Contractor. The cost is 55 cents per pound or $8 for a banker’s box. Service hours are 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The annual giving campaign will run until May 1. For more information about Empower, go to: https://empower-wny.org/
