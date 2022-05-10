The Eastern Niagara Hospital Guild recently presented $1,000 scholarships to four students pursuing degrees in the medical field. Each year, the guild awards scholarships to ENH employees, or the children of employees, who are pursuing careers or advancement in the medical field. The scholarships are competitive and this year’s recipients are Caitlin Deuil, Kaitlyn LaRuffa, Justine Laverty and Emma Scarrantine.
Linda Shutt, chair of the ENH Guild’s Scholarship Committee, said, “All of these ladies are very deserving of these scholarships. Their academic excellence and passion to pursue education in the medical field are exceptional. It is the guild’s honor to raise funds throughout the year to assist students in furthering their education for careers in the medical field."
Caitlin Deuil is employed in the office of ENH’s Radiology Department. She previously worked in the Health Information Management Department and is pursuing a nursing degree from Niagara County Community College.
Kaitlyn LaRuffa, daughter of ENH Nurse Sue Reese, is pursuing a radiology technology degree at Niagara County Community College.
Justine Laverty, the daughter of Mary Laverty in ENH’s Medical Records Department, has been accepted into a biology/pre-vet program at Medaille College.
Emma Scarantine, daughter of ENH Respiratory Therapist Laura Scarantine, is pursuing a nursing degree at Gannon University.
Anne McCaffrey, ENH President and Chief Executive Officer, added, “We are grateful to the guild for their efforts to support these students and further the growth of the medical profession in our community. These students are representative of future health care in our community.”
