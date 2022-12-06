Gloria Flowers, Children's Services caseworker with the Niagara County Department of Social Services, knows first-hand the needs of children in foster care in our community.
“There are more than 250 kids in the system who need a good home," Flowers said. "The kids come into foster care because they're abused in some way or another. We know that the circumstances in their homes are beyond their control. We want them to see, feel and experience a better way of life. These kids deserve to be loved, they deserve to be healthy, safe and happy; to grow up to become productive adults.”
Children's Services is always recruiting for more foster care parents: responsible adults who will be dedicated to help, teach and love the children.
“About 50% of foster parents adopt the children in their care, so there's always a need for additional caring adults to apply,” Flowers said.
At the DSS office in Lockport, an angel tree is adorned with the names of foster children.
“It's so hard at Christmas time, when prices for everything have gone up. And Covid really had an effect on the kids," Flowers observed. "We haven't been able to have a Christmas party for the kids in years.”
Terri Kinne, Eastern Niagara Hospital Guild president, reached out to Flowers last year to see how the Guild could help.
“Since then, the hospital guild has donated a ton of Christmas gifts to the foster care kids, it's just wonderful,” Flowers said.
Kinne, who grew up in foster care herself, understands what the kids are going through, especially during the holidays when family members are apart and resources are slim.
“All of the guild members have supported the effort by buying gifts, contributing money, making blankets and wrapping presents. This year, we're donating 175 Christmas presents for foster children of all ages, from babies on up to 21 year olds. We'll be giving the kids clothing, toys, art supplies, and 17 homemade blankets,” Kinne said.
The guild presented those gifts to Flowers and fellow case worker Amy Schwagler on Monday during its Christmas lunch meeting at First Presbyterian Church.
The Lockport hospital guild dates back to 1903 when a group of concerned women in the area, known at that time as the Ladies Aid Society, dedicated their volunteer efforts to the needs of the ailing in the city. They soon became the Hospital Guild and raised the impressive sum of $5,000 to help build a 19-bed hospital. The hospital was completed and opened on July 1, 1908, at 521 East Ave. The present guild was organized in 1913 and has been an integral part of the hospital ever since. Guild volunteers manage and staff the hospital gift shop, and all funds generated through guild fundraising activities and gift shop proceeds are dedicated to the delivery of patient care and services at the hospital.
