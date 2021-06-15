The Eastern Niagara Hospital Guild has awarded $1,000 scholarships to five area students pursuing a degree in a health care field.
Each year, the guild awards scholarships to hospital employees and volunteers or their eligible children. The scholarship fund results from guild fundraising through events including the annual holiday bake sale.
This year's ENH Guild scholarship winners are:
— Bradley Allan, a front line screener for ENH. Allan is a Lockport native and a graduate of Mercyhurst University. He is pursuing a degree as a Physician Assistant.
— Hannah Anderson of Lockport, a screener for the hospital’s main campus and the South Transit Road site. Anderson is attending the University at Buffalo and is studying bio-medical sciences in a Pre-Med track.
— Kaitlyn LaRuffa of Newfane, the daughter of ENH 2 North Nurse Sue Reese and a past volunteer and Allied Health student at the hospital. LaRuffa is pursuing a nursing degree at Niagara County Community College.
— Emma Scarantine of Clarence Center, the daughter of ENH Respiratory Therapist Laura Scarantine. Emma, a recent graduate of Clarence High School, will attend Gannon University to obtain her nursing degree.
— Mara Spero of Lockport, a front line screener at the hospital's South Transit Road site for the past year. Spero is obtaining her degree in nursing at St. John Fisher College in Rochester.
“All of these students are very deserving of these scholarships. Their academic records and extra-curricular accomplishments have been exceptional," guild scholarship committee chair Linda Shutt said. "It is truly the guild’s honor to raise funds throughout the year in order to assist these dedicated students in furthering their careers in the medical field.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.