Eastern Niagara Hospital will sponsor “Substance Abuse Awareness for EMS Personnel” from 7 to 9 p.m. Jan. 24 at the Wrights Corners Volunteer Fire Company hall, 4043 Lake Ave. Dinner will be provided and CME credit is available. The training is free. To register, email rhubert@ENHS.org or call 716-514-1135.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you