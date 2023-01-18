Eastern Niagara Hospital will sponsor “Substance Abuse Awareness for EMS Personnel” from 7 to 9 p.m. Jan. 24 at the Wrights Corners Volunteer Fire Company hall, 4043 Lake Ave. Dinner will be provided and CME credit is available. The training is free. To register, email rhubert@ENHS.org or call 716-514-1135.
ENH hosting substance abuse training for first responders
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- 2nd alderman quits, leaving council without a quorum
- EDWARD JONES: Are you ready to ‘unretire’?
- BOB CONFER: Thank you for 50 years
- Zoning concerns triggered by Hochul housing plan
- Pushing treatment for drug addiction
- Falls man will face misdemeanor charges for shooting and killing his three pet dogs
- Lockport musician looks ahead, reflects on time spent in LA
- Mary Lenihan, Lockport native, celebrates 100th birthday
- Wheatfield man arrested after police chase
- Sean McDermott in the midst of best coaching performance of career as Bills enter playoffs
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.