ENH radiology receives accreditation

Eastern Niagara Hospital’s radiology department was recently accredited by the American College of Radiology. ACR accreditation is recognized as the gold standard in medical imaging. By displaying the gold seals of ACR accreditation, ENH demonstrates to patients, payers and referring physicians that it is committed to providing the safest and highest quality of care possible.
Last week, ENH received accreditation for its CT Scan and 3D and 2D mammography services. 3D digital mammography is provided at the hospital's outpatient site at 59875 S. Transit Road.
“We are very proud of our radiology team for achieving this gold standard of care with ACR Accreditation. The bar is set very high for meeting these standards and our patients can be assured they are always receiving the highest quality care at our facilities,” hospital president and CEO Anne McCaffrey said.
ENH has also installed new radiology equipment at its South Transit Road site. The Advantage Plus TXR digital system will serve patients receiving X-rays at Express Care, individuals needing walk-in exams, and surgery patients who may need needing diagnostic testing.
McCaffrey noted that the new equipment was purchased with money from the hospital's Board Designated Development Fund, meaning "the community had a part in this purchase. This fund is comprised of donations made during the past several years from memorial contributions, general donations and various other special contributions.
"We were pleased that we could utilize the funds in this manner. It seemed very fitting for us to use these contributions in a way that will impact many families across our communities in the years ahead,” she said.
