ENH receives mammography accreditation  

Eastern Niagara Hospital’s mammography department has received accreditation from the American College of Radiology.
The ACR gold seal of accreditation represents the highest level of image quality and patient safety, according to ENH spokesman Carolyn Moore. The gold seal is awarded only to facilities meeting ACR Practice Parameters and Technical Standards after a peer-review evaluation by board-certified physicians and medical physicists who are experts in the field. Image quality, personnel qualifications, adequacy of facility equipment, quality control procedures and quality assurance programs are assessed. ENH's accreditation demonstrates that its mammography services have met or exceeded those comprehensive standards.
“We are extremely proud of this achievement and grateful to our entire radiology team for their efforts in accomplishing this status," Anne McCaffrey, ENH president and chief executive officer, said. "Their commitment to exceeding these high standards assures patients across the community that they will receive excellent care.”
October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. ENH offers mammograms, using state-of-the-art 3-D equipment, at its South Transit Road site. Observed McCaffrey, “According to the National Cancer Institute, mammograms can detect breast cancer up to two years before they can even be felt — which means at a very early stage, when the cancer is most curable.”
The American College of Radiology, founded in 1924, is a professional medical society dedicated to serving patients and society by empowering radiology professionals to advance the practice, science and professions of radiological care. The college serves more than 37,000 diagnostic/interventional radiologists, radiation oncologists, nuclear medicine physicians and medical physicists with programs focusing on the practice of medical imaging and radiation oncology and the delivery of comprehensive health care services.
