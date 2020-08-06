ENH recognizes another 'extraordinary' nurse    

Virginia Fitch, RN, a nurse in the Intensive Care Unit at Eastern Niagara Hospital, is the hospital's latest DAISY Award winner.
The DAISY Award is presented through the International Daisy Foundation, which was established by the family of J. Patrick Barnes, who died at age 33 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a rare auto-immune disease. DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System. The award was established to recognize nurses for the extraordinary work they do.
Nurses may be nominated by anyone inside or outside the hospital: patients, families, visitors, other nurses, physicians, clinicians, staff — anyone who experiences or observes extraordinary compassionate care being provided by a nurse. The honoree is selected quarterly by ENH’s Nursing Advisory Council.
In her nomination, Fitch was commended for her 30-plus-year commitment to the nursing profession. Her co-workers stated, “Her dedication is always evident as she cares for the most critically ill patients in the Intensive Care Unit. She is a very caring and compassionate nurse. Additionally, she always extends her kindness to the patients’ family members and consistently goes the extra mile to help her co-workers. Ginny’s dedication to the nursing profession has been even more evident during the past months of the COVID-19 pandemic. She has covered many extra shifts, continually puts others first and has met many challenges in her efforts as an exceptional nurse.”
ENH’s participation in the DAISY Award program was sponsored by the hospital’s medical staff. Each honoree receives a certificate commending him/her as an “Extraordinary Nurse,” a DAISY Award pin and a sculpture named “A Healer’s Touch,” hand carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Zimbabwe.
