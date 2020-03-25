The Niagara County Youth Bureau will return as a sponsor of the 2020 Summer Food Service Program (SFSP). This program ensures that children who are economically disadvantaged continue to receive nutritious meals during summer vacation. Meals are comparable to the National School Breakfast and National School Lunch programs.
The Summer Food Service Program, federally funded and administered by the New York State Education Department, provides free meals to all children at approved SFSP sites. Sites are located within areas that have significant concentrations of low-income children. Breakfast and/or lunch are provided to youths aged 18 and younger.
Applications are now being accepted from prospective SFSP sites. Approved sites will receive meals during the program, which runs from June 29 through Aug. 28. Site requests are individualized, including meals needed and program dates.
Any organization, summer day camp or youth program that has an interest in serving as a SFSP site should contact Benjamin Bunker, Youth Bureau director, at 278-6872 for more information. Site applications must be filed by April 10.
