Erie Canal events welcome people of all abilities

The Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor has announced several upcoming events inviting people of all abilities to try cycling and paddling along the Erie Canal and Canalway Trail. The events will offer equipment like adaptive bicycles and kayaks to assist with accessibility needs, and an opportunity to meet others who are recreating along the canals.
"We are thrilled to be working in partnership with disability advocates to showcase access to adaptive equipment and inclusive settings which expand recreational opportunities for people with disabilities," said Bob Radliff, director of the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor. "We hope that communities and businesses throughout the canal corridor continue to design, build, and offer experiences that are inclusive for all."
The Canalway Trail, which is part of the Empire State Trail, is accessible for people of all abilities to walk, stroll with a wheelchair, or cycle. The trail meets Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards. Several places along the canal also have adaptive kayak launches.
New York State Executive Director of Tourism Ross D. Levi said, "The Canalway Trail and the Empire State Trail provide great opportunities for travelers with different accessibility needs, and I LOVE NY cordially invites travelers of all abilities to plan a trip and explore all that New York State has to offer this summer."
The events are part of the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor’s Accessible Tourism Marketing Initiative and 1st Mile Challenge of the Canalway Challenge. These initiatives are supported by the National Park Service and by Market New York through I LOVE NY, New York State’s Division of Tourism, as a part of the State’s Regional Economic Development Council initiative.
Upcoming events:
• Summer Serenades and Accessible Kayaking — Today in the Village of Brockport. Celebrate the opening of a new adaptive kayak dock at the Brockport Welcome Center during the first concert of the Summer Serenades series. The celebration is free and will include musical performances with a flotilla of kayaks. Hosted by the Village of Brockport.
• Pop-up Palooza: Accessible Kayaking & Cycling Exploration — Aug. 7 in Brockport, Aug. 24 in Lockport and Sept. 18 in Fairport. Explore the Erie Canalway Water Trail and Canalway Trail. Each event will include standard and adaptive kayaking and cycling equipment so the whole family can experience their first mile or their 100th mile on the Erie Canal. Guests will be matched with the kayaking and cycling equipment that best meets their needs. Hosted by Rochester Accessible Adventures.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.