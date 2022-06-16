The Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center will host Juneteenth celebration events for a more than a week starting Friday.
Apart from the week of activities, the heritage center is hosting special events on Juneteenth, which falls on Sunday this year. These special events include:
— Freedom Conversation Tour, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 2 to 3 p.m.
— Walking Tour of Suspension Bridge Village, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. (the tour starts at the heritage center).
— Tabling at the Buffalo Juneteenth Festival/Parade, noon to 2 p.m.
The heritage center is hosting Freedom Conversation tours Friday and Saturday as well, at 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.
On Monday, “Underground Railroad and the Seeds of Afro Futurism,” a collaborative presentation by author dann j. Broyld and artist Ellex Swavoni, will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Broyld will discuss his book "Borderland Blacks: Two Cities in the Niagara Region During the Final Decades of Slavery" and Swavoni will present her artwork.
On June 24, “Voices of Freedom” will be held at 3:30 p.m. at Harriet Tubman Plaza. Bel Canto Youth Chorus of the Bach Choir of Bethlehem, from Bethlehem, Pa., will perform songs about the Underground Railroad, liberation and Juneteenth.
On June 25, a dinner and tour will take place at the heritage center starting at 5:30 p.m. The event includes a tour, conversation about the importance of Juneteenth and dinner with the center's team, which is included in the $10 ticketed tour entry fee. Registration is required and closes at 60 people. For more information go to: https://www.niagarafallsundergroundrailroad.org/.
