Applications for Excelsior Scholarships for the 2021-22 academic school year are now being accepted.
The Excelsior Scholarship, in combination with other aid programs, allows eligible full-time students to attend a SUNY or CUNY two-year or four-year college tuition-free. Applications are available at https://tinyurl.com/4humf7wd and will be accepted through Aug. 31.
To be eligible for an Excelsior Scholarship for the 2021-22 academic year, household federal adjusted gross income can total up to $125,000. Student must also meet the following eligibility requirements:
• Plan to attend a SUNY or CUNY two or four-year college
• Complete 30 credits per year towards their program of study (including Summer and Winter terms)
• Be on track to graduate on time with an Associate’s Degree in two years or a Bachelor’s Degree in four years
• Recipients must also plan to live in New York state for the length of time they received the award.
“Given the economic impact families are facing throughout our state, it is more important than ever that students have access to financial support that enables them to realize their dream of pursuing their education regardless of race, class or social status,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. “The Excelsior Scholarship provides the financial resources for tens of thousands of students to receive a high-quality education in New York’s world-class education system without the burden of worry or debt.”
The 2021-22 Excelsior Scholarship application is open to first-time students entering college in the fall 2021 and current college students who have never received the Excelsior Scholarship. Current Excelsior Scholarship recipients should not complete this application.
