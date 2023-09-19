Lockport City School District’s Family Empowerment Center will host another round of free American Sign Language (ASL) instruction in October, backed by the Sunrise Optimist Club. The classes are taught by Dave Chanin, Sunrise Optimist president-elect.
Last year the club secured a grant from the Optimist International Foundation to bring ASL instruction to the community, then it partnered with the Family Empowerment Center. Since February of this year, three series of Introduction to American Sign Language programs have been held at Cornerstone CFCU Arena, where the Family Empowerment Center is based.
Sunrise Optimist Club got involved with ASL instruction at the suggestion of Dave Chanin, a new club member at the time. Chanin, a teacher, has worked with deaf and hard of hearing students and adults and has a passion for sharing ASL as a language and skill that everyone can learn and use to improve communication for all.
So far, the Optimist Club-backed program has reached students, parents, grandparents and community members at large, according to Laurie Ferris, LCSD family and community liaison.
“It is very exciting to watch a grandchild learn ASL side by side with their grandparent,” Ferris said. “Mr. Chanin leads each session with skill and humor that encourages the workshop participants to learn at their own level.”
Beginner ASL, Intermediate ASL and Preschool ASL, a parent-child series for 3- to 5-year olds with an adult, will be taught in four classes each.
Beginner ASL will be taught from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, October 5 through October 26.
Intermediate ASL and Preschool ASL will be taught from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, October 3 through October 24.
For more information, or to register for a course, visit https://www.lockportschools.org/fec or send an email to Lferris@lockportschools.net.
