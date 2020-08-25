"Food Truck at the Fairgrounds" will be presented this weekend by the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Niagara County.
"Fair foods" from burgers and sausage to fried anything, cotton candy and lemonade will be sold at the county fairgrounds, 4487 Lake Ave., from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Food truck operators include Parkers Pit, The Meeting Place, Uptown Marketing, Brian Boeck and Bob Lawrence.
Admission to the fairgrounds is free. Vendors are accepting cash payments only.
For more information, call 433-8839 or visit cceniagaracounty.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.