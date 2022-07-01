'Family favorites' on show at Kenan gallery

The exhibition Kenan Art Collection: Private and Public Collections is ongoing at Kenan House Gallery, 433 Locust St.
“This exhibition features some of our family favorites,” said Susan Przybyl, Kenan Center executive director. “The Kenan Center is filled with artists who support, volunteer and create here. These artists and their families keep art alive by forming the Art Committee who bring you gallery showings year-round. Works presented include selections from current members of the ... committee.”
Works by Julia Beamer, Manning McCandlish, Jane E. Stoddard, Carrianne Hendrickson, the Kenan Quilters Guild, Alixandra Martin and from the Dr. Gerald Mead Collection are included. Select works are available for purchase.
The exhibition is on view through Aug. 7. Gallery hours are noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.
