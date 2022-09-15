Lockport Main Street Inc.'s last Family Fun on Canal Street event of the season will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at 57 Canal St.
Lock City Books is conducting a free book fair, ELSA from Emmalee's Memories will read, sing and dance with children and Cat By Cat Inc. will have table top kennels and a special reading of "If You Give A Cat A Cupcake." In addition, a bookmark craft station will be open.
Family Fun on Canal Street is sponsored by GM Lockport Operations.
