Barge Canal Optimist Club of Lockport is hosting "Trail Clues," a family scavenger hunt, at Upson Park from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The free activity is designed to be undertaken by children aged 2 to 12 years and their parents / guardians together, outdoors and at their own pace.
Families may start Trail Clues at the Lockport Community Farmers Market, Canal Street, or at Upson Park, 100 Clinton St. Clues will be posted throughout the park.
Register for Trail Clues at the farmers market on Saturday, or in advance by emailing bargecanaloptimists@gmail.com. On Saturday, check in at the Barge Canal Optimist table at the market or at the park. Each child will receive their Trail Clues answer sheet and then go out and search for their age-appropriate clues in the park. Once all the answers are collected, each child turns in their answer sheet for a participation gift and a chance to win tickets for an Erie Canal boat tour.
Barge Canal Optimist Club, established in 1990, organizes programs and activities to “bring out the best in kids” and to benefit and improve the community.
For more information, go to https://www.facebook.com/BargeCanalOptimistClubOfLockportNy .
