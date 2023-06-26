The Niagara County Fair Farm City Breakfast is back after a three-year break.
The first Farm City Breakfast was held at Niagara County Farm and Home Days in 1962. The 2023 breakfast will have a slightly different format and location on the Niagara County fairgrounds: next to the updated 4-H Milk Bar, starting at 8 a.m. Aug. 2, opening day of the fair.
Tickets are $10 per person; admission to the fair for the day is included. There's no charge for children aged 6 and younger. The breakfast menu will include eggs, sausage, diced potatoes, and cinnamon rolls all served by 4-H volunteers.
A limited number of tickets are available at the Administration Building on the fairgrounds, 4489 Lake Ave., between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
