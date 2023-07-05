The Farm City Breakfast is returning to the 2023 Niagara County Fair. The new location for this traditional event is next to the refurbished Milk Bar on the county fairgrounds.
Early purchase of breakfast tickets is encouraged, since a very limited number will be available at the gate. Breakfast will be served at 8 a.m. Aug. 2, opening day of the 2023 fair. The price is $10 per person, which includes admission to the fair for the day. Children aged 6 years and younger may attend free of charge.
The breakfast menu will include scrambled eggs, sausage, home fries, cinnamon rolls and coffee. The chefs are Donna Eick, members of the Gasport Masonic Lodge and Dennis and Lisa Smith.
Niagara County Community College is the Master of Fair Breakfast Sponsor. Middleport Tractor is the ticket sponsor.
Anyone who’d like to place a business card-size ad on the breakfast placemats should call Jennifer Bieber at 716-628-0179.
