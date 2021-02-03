Farmers market 'spreading the love'  

The Spread the Love donation campaign is back this month at the Lockport Community Farmers Market. Collections are being taken up for the PB&J Drive.
The PB&J Drive's main goal is to feed as many children and struggling families as possible throughout Niagara, Erie, and Orleans counties by providing local food pantries with donated peanut butter, jelly and marshmallow fluff. The drive has been serving the community since 2009.
Now more than ever, local food pantries are in need of donations.
Containers of smooth or crunchy peanut butter, jelly of all kinds and marshmallow fluff (with a valid expiration date) will be collected at the Farmers Market manager's table on Saturday and again on Feb. 20. The twice monthly live market is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Harrison Place Building 3, 140 South St.
Donors will earn chances in a market basket raffle. One ticket per donation will be awarded. The basket will contain goods from market vendors including Herbalty Cottage, Nice's Honey Dew Acres, Different Woods, Dot's Pantry, Eclectic Scents, Calhoon's, Hahn's Honeybee Haven, The Soul in Bloom, Chenez's Popcorn, Winslow's Choice, Terroir General, TrueBean Coffee Co., East Hill Creamery, Lawson’s Top Shelf Crumb Cakes, Lockport Main Street Inc., M&M Pickles and Pugbully Studio.
The winner of the basket will be picked after market on Feb. 20 and the basket will be ready for pick up on the following market day, March 6.
For more information on the Spread the Love donation campaign, visit www.lockportcommunitymarket.com and click on “Spread the Love.”
