SANBORN — The Fashion Design/Interior Decorating students at Niagara Career and Technical Education Center are also involved with NASA HUNCH, taking on the challenge of making U.S. hygiene kits.
Teacher Debbie Wilczak has collaborated with the NASA HUNCH Sewn Articles Program, also known as Softgoods. Her students are using fabric and other soft materials to create goods requested by different NASA centers as well as the International Space Station astronaut crew. Softgoods provides a unique design opportunity using various materials to keep the crew not only safe, but clean and comfortable aboard their stay.
“My students have been cutting fabrics and sewing the kits together following NASA quality standards,” Wilczak said. “This is an exciting opportunity for students to gain experience and to know that the sewn products will be used by real astronauts.”
The HUNCH website says the program teaches students “about “quality assurance best practices so that they learn to expect quality from all of the items they create. They are also shown proper safety documentation throughout the process making them more accountable for the output insuring tractability from start to finish. We want to insure that all HUNCH products meet the highest quality output possible so that student work has the best chance of reaching the International Space Station.”
