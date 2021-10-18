This week, Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA is showing its support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
The outlet has teamed up with the Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center’s Breast & Prostate Peer Education Program to promote how early detection can save lives. Through Friday, representatives will be on-site at the outlets talking with shoppers about the importance of breast health, risk factors, and signs and symptoms.
“There is no better time and no better place for women to learn about breast health and the importance of mammography screening. Early detection saves lives,” said Cassandra Jackson, Program Coordinator of the Breast and Prostate Peer Education program.
Each year, an estimated 40,000 women will lose their life due to breast cancer, that’s 1 in 8 women in their lifetime. The Breast and Prostate Peer Education program is urging women to take responsibility for their breast health by getting a routine mammogram-the best available method for detecting breast cancer in its earliest, most treatable stage.
Those who stop by the table, which will be located outside the Polo Ralph Lauren Court from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. all week, will receive educational resources on breast cancer prevention and learn about upcoming free screening opportunities, for those who do not have insurance through the Cancer Service of Niagara County. In addition, there will be free giveaways and entry into the basket raffles, winners will be drawn on Friday at 2 p.m.
Anyone who makes a cash donation on-site for the cause will receive an exclusive “swag bag” from Fashion Outlets and if guests complete their mammogram screening by Nov. 15, they will receive an additional $20 Vera Bradley gift card.
“It was an easy decision to partner with the Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center to help bring attention to this important cause as we all know that breast cancer impacts so many women and families each year,” said John Doran, General Manager, Fashion Outlets of Niagara USA. “We encourage shoppers to take the time to stop by the table this week as it’s the perfect opportunity to learn more about breast cancer prevention.”
For additional information on how the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls is supporting Breast Cancer Awareness Month, please visit fashionoutletsniagara.com.
