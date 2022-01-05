FASNY marking 150th anniversary

In 1872, a group of fire fighters gathered in upstate New York and founded the Firemen’s Association of the State of New York. This year, inspired by its 150th anniversary, the association's leadership looked back at its history while planning for the next 150 years.
“FASNY and the volunteer fire service have changed dramatically since our humble beginnings in 1872. We are very proud of our history,” association president John Farrell said. “The presidents and the board of directors view this special anniversary as an opportunity to honor our past, while simultaneously positioning FASNY for an even better future.”
Over the years, FASNY’s logos and symbols have evolved with time, but one thing remained a constant – the association’s name. At the December meeting of the Board of Directors, a motion was passed unanimously to update the association’s name to The Firefighters Association of the State of New York.
“We all felt it was time,” Farrell said. “The volunteer fire service has grown and changed greatly from the late 19th century. While our original name was based on the fire service of 1872, our new name positions us for the 21st century.”
“We did not make this change lightly. We know and respect the great history of our association. We also know that our name, like our logos, symbols and actions, must represent today’s volunteer fire service,” added First Vice President Edward Tase.
The association has begun the process of updating its logos and signage.
FASNY represents the interests of 85,000 volunteer firefighters in New York state. For more information, visit www.fasny.com.
