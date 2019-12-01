'FDR' remembers Pearl Harbor at Niagara History Center  

Albert McFadyen, who has taken on the role of 'FDR' for many years, will perform at The History Center, 215 Niagara St., at 2 p.m. Saturday Dec. 7.
McFadyen, a talented longtime actor, is performing as U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt to commemorate the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor and the treacherous battles of World War II. His performance will include brand new material on some perilous wartime incidents not mentioned in previous performances.
McFadyen was contacted by Ken Burns, the prominent American filmmaker, and was asked to complete a voice-over for the documentary Our National Parks: America’s Best Idea, in 2009. Somehow, the important audio needed for the film had been lost and McFadyen was just the right man for the job. He also contributed his talents to Burns’ documentary The Roosevelts, a miniseries re-counting the lives of Theodore, Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt.
McFadyen recently visited with Burns at his home in Walpole, New Hampshire, and contributed to various recordings for new and upcoming film projects.
McFadyen has performed at the Lancaster Opera House as FDR in the Broadway musical Annie—which was quite successful during its run — and has reprised the role at various other theaters and locations throughout the years. He also portrayed FDR in a one-man show at Hyde Park, Franklin Roosevelt's home in Duchess County.
McFadyen's performance at the History Center is admission-free and open to all. For more information, call 434-7433 or email marketing@niagarahistory.org.
