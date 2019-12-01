'FDR' remembers Pearl Harbor at Niagara History Center  

Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Freezing rain early will change to a wintry mix for the afternoon. Some icing possible. High 33F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulations around one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady light snow later. Low around 30F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.