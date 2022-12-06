GASPORT — Feed My Sheep Food Pantry at Solid Rock church, 8590 Rochester Road, will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday to serve residents in the 14067 ZIP code. Bring photo ID, proof of address and proof of all members of your household. For more information call Marilyn at 716-957-2561.
Feed My Sheep pantry open Thursday in Gasport
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Hospitals urged to prepare for violent incidents
- Ghost gun maker take plea deal from prosecutors
- Lockport resident facing federal weapon, drug counts
- Construction of 339 mile power line begins in NY
- Sheriff's office looking for help in identifying suspect in Ransomville ATV thefts
- Basketball brilliance, unselfishness have Newfane's Pete Dickinson humming after 1,000 games coached
- THE GREAT OUTDOORS: By now, deer have become wise to hunters
- SHERIFF'S OFFICE: 1 hospitalized after 2-vehicle head-on collision in Newfane
- Former animal daycare worker to serve jail time in fatal beating of small dog
- Prep basketball primer: The top names, teams to watch across Niagara County this season
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.