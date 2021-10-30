For the eleventh straight year, YMCA Buffalo Niagara is teaming up with FeedMore WNY to help fight hunger this holiday season. Community members are asked to bring non-perishable food items to any local YMCA branch during the month of November.
Donation locations are: Lockport Family YMCA, Snyder Drive; Independent Health Family Branch YMCA, Amherst; Ken-Ton Family YMCA, Kenmore; William-Emslie Family and Delaware Family YMCAs, Buffalo; Southtowns Family YMCA, West Seneca; and the YMCA local association office in Buffalo.
YMCA Turkey Trot participants can also bring non-perishable donations with them to packet pick-up Nov. 22 through Nov. 24 at the Independent Health Family Branch. Donation bins will be available on race day, November 25, at the Delaware Family branch and inside Buffalo Niagara Convention Center.
For more information, go to YMCABN.org or visit any YMCA branch location.
FeedMore WNY's service area encompasses Niagara, Erie, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties, and in 2020, almost 181,000 individuals relied on its assistance, according to Tara A. Ellis, president and CEO. That was 36% more people than required assistance in 2019.
In addition, the nonprofit distributed enough food through all of its feeding programs to provide nearly 16 million meals to people in need, which was 4 million meals more than in 2019.
Rising need is attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has persisted this year.
'Rock Out Hunger' begins Tuesday
The 16th annual Operation: Rock Out Hunger food and fund drive for FeedMore WNY will kick off at 3 p.m. Tuesday in the Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital parking lot, 1540 Maple Road, Williamsville. WGRF / 97 Rock's DJ Jickster will broadcast live from a FeedMore trailer and collect donations of nonperishable food, frozen turkeys and monetary donations. The drive will continue through Nov. 9.
Donations also can be made online at www.feedmorewny.org/rock-out-hunger/.
