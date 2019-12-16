MEDINA — St. Mary’s Church (Holy Trinity Parish) is again this year the site of a traditional Christmas celebration.
It was 10 years ago when Aaron Grabowski, music director of St. Mary’s Church, decided something was much needed to draw the community together at the joyful and spiritual season of Christmas, something to celebrate the true meaning of the season and bring people back from the brink of rampant commercialism.
So began what has become a growing and cherished annual tradition in Medina, “Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols.”
“As I’ve said many times in the past, I think people are hungry for this kind of spiritual respite at Christmastime, and more so with each passing year,” Grabowski said. “In a restless world, this evening of Christmas music and scripture brings a measure of peace and hope. I know for many, it annually revives the true spirit of the season. It does for me, too. That’s why we continue to do it.”
Grabowski explained the origin of the festival, which was first held on Christmas Eve in 1918 at King’s College Chapel in Cambridge, England. It is a liturgical program consisting of nine scriptural readings telling the story of the birth of the Messiah. The program is interspersed with seasonal choral music. Over the past 100 years, it has become much beloved worldwide and is celebrated in thousands of parishes around the globe at Christmastime, Grabowski said.
The local ecumenical event has been hosted by Holy Trinity Parish for the past 10 years at historic St. Mary’s Church. This year’s program will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday, with a prelude at 6:30 p.m., featuring Grabowski on the pipe organ, the Greycliffe String quartet and Grabowski and Paul-Joseph Struckmann on harpsichord.
As is the case every year, a freewill offering will benefit the community food pantry at St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church.
“Every year, the need is especially great at community food pantries during Christmastime,” Grabowski said. “The generosity of those who attend Lessons and Carols greatly helps to replenish food stocks that sustain those in need. Again, Lessons and Carols helps us to open our hearts and live the true meaning of Christmas.”
Helping people to regain the spirit of Christmas through scripture and music is the goal of the event, said Chris Busch, president of Orleans Renaissance Group, which supports the concert.
“This year’s musical offerings promise to fill the hearts of all in attendance with the joy of the season,” Busch said.
The 2019 Festival Choir will again feature voices from the Genesee Choral, 16 in all. The Batavia-based chorale under the director of Ric Jones of Medina is widely known across Western New York. The choir will be accompanied by the massive pipe organ in St. Mary’s, along with the Greycliffe String Quartet, a Buffalo-based string ensemble under the direction of Paul-Joseph Struckmann.
The quartet will also be featured during the prelude with two selections, “Riu Riu Chiu,” arranged by Marshall Fine, and movements “Sarabanda and Giga” from the Violin Sonata in D Minor, Op. 5 No. 7 for Violin and Harpsichord by Arcangelo Corelli.
Music selections include “Once in Royal David’s City,” “Past Three O’Clock,” “The Lord at First Did Adam Make,” “The Holly and the Ivy,” “O Come, O Come Emmanuel,” “Low, How a Rose E’er Blooming,” “What Sweeter Music,” “A Maiden Most Gentle,” “How Far is it to Bethlehem,” “Gesu Bambino,” “While Shepherds Watched their Flocks,” “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen,” “All Bells in Paradise,” “O Come All Ye Faithful” and “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing.”
The prelude will also feature three selections by Grabowski on the pipe organ, a harpsichord selection by Grabowski and two movements by Struckmann on the violin and Grabowski on the harpsichord.
Scripture readers include Ryder Jones from St. Peter’s Evangelical Church, Sophia Goyette from Holy Trinity Parish, Patricia Worrad from St. John’s Episcopal Church, Marc Smith from St. John’s Parish in Lockport, Regina Simon from Our Lady of the Lake Parish in Lyndonville, Daivd Schubel from Trinity Lutheran Parish in Medina, James Punch from Holy Trinity Parish, Vicar Rick Mollenkopf-Grill from St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church and the Rev. Bernard U. Nowak, pastor of Holy Trinity Parish.
Refreshments will be served at the conclusion of the concert.
