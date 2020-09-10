This week, Tractor Supply Company is kicking off its sixth annual FFA T-shirt fundraiser in stores nationwide and online. Through Oct. 31, customers can purchase a limited-edition T-shirt, designed around FFA’s commitment to supporting the future of agriculture. Campaign proceeds will be donated to the National FFA Organization to be distributed to chapters across the country, funding agricultural programs and activities for FFA youth.
Each year, Tractor Supply designs a special FFA shirt to be sold during the weeks leading up to the convention. The National FFA Convention & Expo, one of the world’s largest student conventions, will be held virtually this year, from Oct. 27 through Oct. 29.
The FFA T-shirt is available for $12.99 plus tax at any Tractor Supply store, at TractorSupply.com or via the retailer’s mobile app. Fundraiser donations are distributed among three FFA programs: Gift of Gold, which awards scholarships to chapters affected by natural disasters; Living to Serve, which encourages students to participate in leadership opportunities and serve their community; and Alumni Legacy Grants, through which local chapters help area high schools build or strengthen their alumni chapters.
Since the campaign’s inception in 2015, Tractor Supply has raised more than $1.3 million for FFA programs.
