The fourth and final "Rock the Locks" mini-concert of the season will be presented Friday at Lockport Community Farmers Market, 57 Canal St. Live music from 6 to 8 p.m. is by Dave Stockton / Pocket Change Duo.
The market space is open beginning at 5 p.m. Chenez's Popcorn and Papa Leo's will be onsite with ready-to-eat food and drinks. Concert-goers are invited to arrive early and bring a chair to the courtyard.
"Rock the Locks" is organized by Lockport Main Street Inc. and sponsored by NetPlus Alliance.
