Consumer Credit Counseling Service will present the virtual workshop "Protect Your Financial Health During the Pandemic" at 1 p.m. Wednesday. To register and get access, email cccs@cccsbuffalo.org.
The workshop provides an overview of financial relief options and benefits including the federal economic stimulus, unemployment, community resources, mortgage relief, and student loan, car loan and credit card payment options, along with tips on emergency budgeting and protecting credit scores.
A separate virtual workshop for military veterans, co-hosted by the Veterans One Stop Center of WNY and sponsored by Bank of America, will be held at noon May 14.
For a free financial checkup by phone, call 712-2060 or visit www.consumercreditbuffalo.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.