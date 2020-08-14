First AME Church has new pastor

Elder Reverend Willie Pulliam has been appointed pastor of First African Methodist Episcopal Church of Lockport.
Pulliam, a Buffalo native, presently is an associate minister at Bethel AME Church in Buffalo.
Pulliam has a bachelor's degree in social work from Gannon University and a master's degree in social work from the University at Buffalo. Currently he is pursuing a master's degree in divinity with a focus on social justice from Northeastern Seminary.
Pulliam and his wife, Robin, have been married for more than 32 years. They have two children and two grandchildren.
