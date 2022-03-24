The history of First African Methodist Episcopal Church and the role of the Black community in the development of Lockport are the subjects of the Niagara County Historical Society's next Other Voices program, at 11 a.m. Saturday at the History Center of Niagara, 215 Niagara St.
Church members Annie and Jackie Gibson will focus on the history of FAME while Rev. Willie Pulliam discusses current activities in the community and how the church is an essential part of Lockport's past, present and future.
Other Voices, Past & Present is a series of free talks focused on groups whose voices have been underrepresented in history and the present. The series is underwritten by the Verizon Media Community Benefit Fund. The April program is by nurses from Eastern Niagara Hospital and the May program will highlight Vietnam veterans.
