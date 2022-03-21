First hotel in Orleans County has opened

MEDINA — Orleans County’s first hotel opened on March 16 by hosting Medina Sandstone Society's annual meeting.
Branded a Comfort Inn, the 58-room hotel is owned by Medina Hospitality, a group of investors from St. Mary’s, Pa. The manager is Teddy Rhim, a Medina native who has been working in the hospitality field in West Virginia. Rhim said he welcomed the opportunity to return to his home town.
Securing a hotel for Orleans County was an idea initiated by Gabrielle Barone, vice president of development at Orleans County Economic Development. Connecting with Medina Hospitality’s managing partner Booka Hanes came about quite by accident.
Barone had long been confident a hotel could be located in Orleans County. The first feasibility study failed in another location, but the second one in Medina Business Park was a success.
In 2016, Barone was on a plane going to a hotel conference in Milwaukee, when she was seated next to Hanes, who was attending the same conference. Hanes said they also stayed at the same hotel and had adjacent seats on the plane going home, allowing a lot of time for conversation.
“Gabrielle told me she wanted a hotel In Orleans County and was looking for a developer,” Hanes said. “I told her when our project in St. Mary’s was done, if she had not found a developer to contact me.”
The rest is history. Barone was invited to the grand opening of Hanes’ hotel in St. Mary’s, and Kathy Blackburn accompanied her.
Hanes and several of his partners came to Orleans County and subsequent meetings took place with then-EDA director Jim Whipple, Barone and Medina mayor Mike Sidari. Medina Hospitality broke ground on what would become the Comfort Inn in May 2019. Construction was 70% complete when the COVID-19 pandemic hit 10 months later.
“All construction was shut down,” Hanes said. “When we could, we got a waiver, but contractors in other states had to quarantine for two weeks when they came into the state, and their employers did not want to pay them to sit around for two weeks.”
And so, construction stalled.
“It took a long time to put the train back on the tracks,” Hanes said. “The last few months we had issues with the supply chain, making it hard to get supplies.”
Barone said she is thrilled with the makeup of Medina Hospitality, all of whose members are ordinary, working individuals. The team includes a lawyer, an accountant and a tool and die maker, as well as Hanes’ brother, who worked for a high-end men’s clothing store. Hanes was a restaurant owner whose restaurant in St. Mary's had burned. While he waited for his insurance settlement, the city decided to create a redevelopment area on the block and offered to build a hotel next to Hanes’ restaurant if would give up his land.
But things moved so slowly, the development fell through, so Hanes purchased another plot. Then a man who was going to build a hotel couldn’t get funding and the city asked Hanes to consider building one.
“I knew I couldn’t do it on my own, so I started asking friends and family,” he said.
The general partners now are Hanes, John Schatz and Mike Faulk, with Hanes as managing partner of Medina’s Comfort Inn.
“We take pride in what we do,” Hanes said. “We respond to any complaint within 24 hours.”
Hanes said reservations have been brisk and bookings include a lot of groups coming into town for weddings. While the Comfort Inn doesn’t have a banquet hall, it does have a small bar room and a double meeting room capable of holding 86 people.
After the Sandstone Society’s meeting, Hanes unveiled a photo of Charmtowne, the women’s clothing store that Barone’s family owned several decades ago. In her honor, the room where the photo was hung will be known as the Charmtowne Room.
The 58-room hotel will employ 20 to 22 people.
Hanes said a ribbon cutting will take place in the near future.
