First responders assist in FMC Safety Day

During Safety Day 2021 at the FMC plant in Middleport, Ryan Czaja, second from left, Middleport fire chief, demonstrates the use of a Halligan tool, which helps firefighters forcibly enter a building safely when needed. Viewing the demonstration are, from left: Brent Sensenich, FMC plant manager; Middleport Police Chief John Swick; and Hank Stopinski, superintendent of the Royalton-Hartland school district. (Contributed image)  

 Marc Murphy

MIDDLEPORT — FMC Corporation’s Agricultural Sciences Plant recently hosted its annual Safety Day for employees, featuring area first responders with various demonstrations emphasizing work, home and community safety.

Participating in the event were representatives of Middleport Fire Department, Middleport Police Department, the Village of Middleport, Royalton-Hartland Central School District and WellNow Occupational Health Clinic.

Also participating were: the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office, which conducted an interactive simulation for employees of drug and alcohol-impaired physical exercises; 3M, which discussed falls protection and prevention; and Occupational Safety & Environmental Associates, which demonstrated the proper use of common dust masks.

“Safety Day is another example of how FMC is committed to ongoing safety training to help keep our employees safe at home and on the job and to benefit the local community,” plant manager Brent Sensenich said. “That commitment has enabled our plant to go more than two years as an accident and injury-free workplace without an OSHA recordable incident.”

