The life-saving efforts of a trio of members of Wrights Corners Volunteer Fire Company were recognized in tandem with the company's 81st annual installation ceremony this past weekend.
New York State Sen. Rob Ortt and Assembly Member Mike Norris attended the ceremony to present proclamations recognizing the efforts of company members Mark Hare, Christopher Brueckner and Fire Chief Jonathan J. McKnight to save the life of a man suffering from a heart attack on March 10, 2021.
Survivor James Tomasine also attended to ceremony to reiterate his thanks to the volunteers. Tomasine and his wife were grocery shopping in Wrights Corners when Tomasine fell ill. His wife called 911 and drove Tomasine to the local fire hall, where Mark Hare met them and began CPR on Tomasine. McKnight and Brueckner quickly joined in the effort, resuscitating Tomasine in an ambulance en route to hospital.
During installation, service awards were distributed to: Charles Smith, uncle of Fire Chief J.J. McKnight, 55 years of service to the company; Sharon Drew, McKnight's mother, 35 years of service to the company's Ladies Auxiliary; and firefighters Kevin Guay, 35 years, and Tracy Jufer, 30 years.
Also, these members who joined the company in 2021 were recognized: Sean Fisher, Adam Gillespie, Katie Langdon and Wallace Linderman; and Ladies Auxiliary members Tracy Williams, Annette Mietlicki and Jill Pietkiewicz.
Installed as fire line officers for 2022 were: McKnight, fire chief; Ryan Dickinson, first assistant chief; Jeffrey Seefeldt, second assistant chief; Kevin Hunter, third assistant chief; Jeffrey Lee, master mechanic; Christopher Brueckner, fire police captain; and Michael J. Norwood, parade marshal.
Installed as administrative officers were: Kyle LaRuffa, president; Michael J. Norwood, vice president; Gregory Birke, treasurer; Penny Lymna, recording secretary; Bonita Reid, corresponding secretary; Kristofer Hunter, head trustee; Ralph Pollow, two-year trustee; Robert Brueckner, three-year trustee; Jack Bridwell, chaplain; Shyenna Hildebrandt, steward; and Richard Jufer, sergeant at arms.
Exempt officers for the year are: Randy Roeseler, president; John Schmitt, vice president; Stephen Schmitt, treasurer; Susan Stegner, secretary; Robert Smith III, one-year trustee; Robert Smith Jr., two-year trustee; Dan Szumla, three-year trustee; John Lobczowski Sr., sergeant at arms; Wayne Jagow, senior chaplain; Daniel Szumla, historian; and Kevin Hunter, steward.
