MIDDLEPORT — FMC Corporation's Agricultural Sciences plant presented donations to local first-responder agencies in conjunction with its recent annual Safety Day.
Safety Day has FMC employees interacting with first responders in the course of presentations and demonstrations focused on community, home and work safety. Key elements of the day were fire extinguisher and impairment trainings for plant employees.
Participating agencies included Middleport Fire Department, Middleport Police Department, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, WellNow Occupational Health Clinic and the Alzheimer's Association Western New York Chapter.
Plant manager Katie Russell presented donations of $2,000 to Middleport Fire Department and $1,000 to Middleport Police Department during the event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.