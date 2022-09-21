Safety Day

First responders recently teamed up with FMC-Middleport plant management to present Safety Day at the plant. From left are: Regan Ginty, Middleport Fire Department EMT captain; Ryan Czaja, fire chief; Middleport Police Department Sgt. Roland Johnson and Officer Joshua Mandaville; Niagara County Sheriff's Deputy Nick Ross; Nick Reggi, manager of the Lockport-based WellNow Clinic; and FMC plant manager Katie Russell.

MIDDLEPORT — FMC Corporation's Agricultural Sciences plant presented donations to local first-responder agencies in conjunction with its recent annual Safety Day.

Safety Day has FMC employees interacting with first responders in the course of presentations and demonstrations focused on community, home and work safety. Key elements of the day were fire extinguisher and impairment trainings for plant employees.

Participating agencies included Middleport Fire Department, Middleport Police Department, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, WellNow Occupational Health Clinic and the Alzheimer's Association Western New York Chapter.

Plant manager Katie Russell presented donations of $2,000 to Middleport Fire Department and $1,000 to Middleport Police Department during the event.

